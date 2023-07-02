Newcastle jockey Aaron Bullock riding to new heights

Newcastle jockey Aaron Bullock heads to Muswellbrook on Monday on a high after adding a career-first Saturday winner at Rosehill to his stellar season.
Bullock has seven rides on the eight-race card at Muswellbrook and all are well in the market as he looks to build on his NSW-leading record this campaign of 171.5 winners. Next best in the state is James McDonald on 114.
He has a remarkable 145.5 victories on country tracks in 2022-23 and looks set to add to those with a strong book of rides at Muswellbrook, which includes early favourites Penfold Park (race two), A Shooting Duck (five) and Seahaven (eight). He also rides The Coat Hanger, Tennagain, No Filter and Big Happiness.
On Saturday, Bullock pushed Attractable to the line for a three-quarters of a length win for Wyong trainer Sara Ryan in the benchmark 88 handicap (1500m).
Bullock stalked leader Zoushack on Attractable before they levelled up at the 100m mark and moved clear.
"It's a good feeling," Bullock said of the first Saturday win at Rosehill - just his second city level victory this season.
"Obviously I ply my trade in the bush and the provincial circuit but I don't get down here often and full credit to Sara for giving me the opportunity and also the other trainers here today.
"It feels good. It's just that different calibre of horse and you definitely feel the difference coming down here and getting on them. They don't give wins away, so it was good to pick up one today."
Bullock had another winner on Sunday when he took Aimpoint to a close victory for Mack Griffith at Mudgee.
Also at Rosehill, Newcastle's Dylan Gibbons matched Zac Lloyd with a winning double to keep his two-victory lead in the NSW metropolitan apprentices' premiership.
Gibbons, back after a 10-day suspension, now leads Lloyd 65 to 63, with defending champion Tyler Schiller on 56, with four weeks left in the season.
He struck first on Saturday, taking out the second race with the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Semana.
Gibbons gave the $1.70 favourite a front-running ride and she cruised to a 2.65-length win in the 1400m benchmark 78 fillies and mares event.
Lloyd had back-to-back successes with Resonator and Soami to close the gap before Gibbons came with an outside run on Annabel Neasham-trained favourite Fawkner Park ($2.60) to score a length win in the 2400m benchmark 78.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
