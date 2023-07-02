NEWCASTLE City rebounded from last weekend's loss as the top-three Black Diamond Cup sides all recorded wins on Saturday.
Joint men's leaders City, Cardiff and Killarney Vale defeated The Entrance-Bateau Bay, Nelson Bay and Warners Bay respectively in rescheduled AFL Hunter Central Coast fixtures.
Mitchell Crawford shot to the top of the competition's goal-kicking leaderboard, landing eight majors in a 173-point victory for City (29.15-189) over The Entrance-Bateau Bay (2.4-16) at No.1 Sportsground.
Cardiff (13.23-101) surged home against Nelson Bay (2.2-14) at Dick Burwell Oval, tripling their half-time total while keeping their opponents scoreless.
Killarney Vale (13.9-87) eventually got the better of Warners Bay (10.6-66) at Adelaide Street Oval, producing a strong third quarter after trailing by five at the main break.
In the women's Black Diamond Cup draw, Cardiff (12.12-84) beat Lake Macquarie (1.3-9) at Tulkaba Oval on Saturday.
Originally set down as a representative weekend, postponed senior matches from round 10 a fortnight ago were instead moved to July 1.
AFL Hunter Central Coast called off all games on June 17-18 in the wake of the Greta bus tragedy.
Funerals for the 10 victims are ongoing with Andrew and Lynan Scott farewelled on Saturday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
