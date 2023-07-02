Maitland Magpies keep streak alive to push for NPL premiership

Rookie keeper Taylor Pate was the hero for Maitland as they moved within sight of a remarkable comeback premiership success with a 1-0 win over Broadmeadow on Sunday.
The defending premiers rose to second spot on 33 points, just four behind Charlestown (37) and ahead of Weston, Edgeworth, Lambton Jaffas (31) and Magic (30) after 17 of 22 rounds in the NPL men's league.
Maitland had just nine points from their first nine games but have now won eight in a row to be in the hunt for back-to-back titles.
They went ahead in the 19th minute on Sunday at Magic Park when James Thompson's slicing through-ball and Braedyn Crowley's finish exposed poor marking at the back.
Magic had the chance to level after Tom Davies was penalised for a challenge on Riley Smith in the 86th minute. Pate, though, dived full stretch to his right to deny Smith's shot before a follow up effort was sprayed wide. Pate also parried a strike from Bailey Wells over the crossbar in stoppage time.
Bolch was thrilled with the effort of 21-year-old Pate, who stepped up mid-season after injury cut short Paul Bitz's farewell year.
"He was outstanding and the late one tipped over the bar was the save of the day," Bolch said.
"I thought we were good first half, good build up from Jimmy and Crowley for the goal, but then it was all hands on deck. They threw everything at us in those last 15-20 minutes. The scrambling defence was good and a couple of great saves from Taylor."
As for the premiership, Bolch said: "It gives us a hope, but has anyone ever won it from 11th place after six rounds?"
Broadmeadow dropped from fourth to sixth, while defeats for Weston and Charlestown and wins for Edgeworth and Jaffas increased the logjam at the top.
Also on Sunday, Valentine survived a late scare at Weston Park to beat the Bears 3-2 and jump to 22 points. They led 2-0 at the break after Nicholas Martinelli scored off a long ball counter-attack in the 15th minute and Tom Duggan shot on the turn in the 42nd.
Duggan made it 3-0 on the counter in the 84th minute but the Bears surged late with goals from Yuta Konagaya (88th) and Ben Clouten (90th).
Edgeworth ground out a 1-0 over second-last New Lambton at Jack McLaughlan Oval. Josh Rose turned in Kevin Dagnet's ball into the box in the 23rd minute. The Eagles had a chance to go 2-0 up in the 74th minute but Alex Bozinovski denied Sascha Montefiore's penalty.
On Saturday, ninth-placed Cooks Hill (19 points) damaged Charlestown's premiership chances with a 4-0 boilover in which Azzurri finished with nine players.
The hosts were up 3-0 when Callum Bower was given a straight red for an off-the-ball clash with Alex Hilton at a corner in the 60th minute. Skipper Nigel Boogaard then copped a second yellow in the 64th minute for comments to the referee. Joel Clissold scored from the ensuring free kick to finish with a brace.
Clissold's first goal came via a volleyed strike in first-half stoppage time. Carter Smith also grabbed a double, scoring in the 41st minute despite protests from Azzurri, who thought they had cleared the ball off the line, then again in the 57th.
At Adamstown Oval, Rosebud landed a huge blow to Newcastle Olympic's top-five hopes with a 2-1 win.
Joel Hogan beat everyone with a corner kick in the 20th minute to put the hosts ahead but former Rosebud Nathan Toby equalised deep in first-half stoppage time.
Olympic, stuck on 24 points in seventh after four consecutive defeats, were penalised for a foul at a free kick and Dane Lawther converted in the 71st minute.
Olympic keeper Adam Pearce was shown a second yellow card for dissent following the goal.
In the other game on Saturday, Jaffas thumped bottom side Lake Macquarie 8-0 at Edden Oval with four goals from Kale Bradbery and two to Ben Hay.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
