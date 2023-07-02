Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Maitland Magpies keep streak alive to push for NPL premiership

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 2 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland celebrate last year's premiership.
Maitland celebrate last year's premiership.

Rookie keeper Taylor Pate was the hero for Maitland as they moved within sight of a remarkable comeback premiership success with a 1-0 win over Broadmeadow on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.