New Lambton rout Charlestown, Maitland draw with Newcastle Olympic: NPLW NNSW Round 16

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
July 2 2023 - 7:30pm
New Lambton livewire Ameera Makunja scored a match brace in the Eagles' four-goal win over Charlestown Azzurri at Alder Park on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
New Lambton kept alive their slim finals hopes with a ruthless performance against Charlestown while Broadmeadow seized the outright competition lead in round 16 of NPLW Northern NSW over the weekend.

