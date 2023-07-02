New Lambton kept alive their slim finals hopes with a ruthless performance against Charlestown while Broadmeadow seized the outright competition lead in round 16 of NPLW Northern NSW over the weekend.
Magic's 4-0 win over seventh-placed Mid Coast at Magic Park in the only game on Saturday elevated them to 38 points. They were two points clear of Newcastle Olympic (36) once the round was completed on Sunday.
Olympic came from behind to draw 1-1 with third-placed Maitland (34) at Cooks Square Park on Sunday while the fifth-placed Eagles improved to 22 points after a 5-1 rout of fourth-placed Azzurri (28) at Alder Park.
New Lambton have left their finals run late and, although they have closed the gap on Azzurri to six points, still face a big effort to clinch a top-four finish with five rounds remaining.
The Eagles needed to win, and played accordingly with their attack firing. Cassidy Davis opened the scoring in the 12th minute when she was played in behind Azzurri's defence by Tara Andrews and finished in a one-v-one situation with goalkeeper Malli Blanch.
Davis, Andrews and Lauren Allan were pivotal in setting up all five goals for the hosts.
Ameera Makunja scored twice in three minutes - the first (38th minute) a chip from the top of the 18-yard box and the second (41st minute) a neat finish into the bottom left corner - then Andrews headed into the net after a corner in first-half stoppage time to give the hosts a 4-0 lead at the break.
Diaz pulled one back for the visitors in the 54th minute after a killer pass into the box from Lara Gooch but Eagles substitute Serena Carter cancelled it out with a spectacular long-range goal in the 73rd minute.
Azzurri, who have now lost three games in a row, had their chances but New Lambton goalkeeper Ally Boertje produced another strong performance, which included denying Evie Horgan from the penalty spot in the dying moments.
Maitland led 1-0 after 32 minutes when Mercedes McNabb's shot hit the right post and Lucy Kell got a toe to the rebound as Olympic's Jess Evans tried desperately to clear it off the goal line. Elodie Dagg equalised with a stunning volley from outside the 18-yard box in the 63rd minute.
Also on Sunday, Adamstown (20) beat Warners Bay (0) 8-0 at John Street Oval.
On Saturday, Jacinta Thornton, Jen Reeves and Lucy Jerram all scored inside the first 21 minutes to have Magic ahead 3-0 by half-time.
Adriana Konjarski produced a sublimely struck long-range free kick in the 78th minute to seal the three points.
The NPLW breaks next weekend for the NNSW Women's State Cup at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
Points: Magic 38, Olympic 36, Maitland 34, Azzurri 28, New Lambton 22, Adamstown 20, Mid Coast 9, Warners Bay 0.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
