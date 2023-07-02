The Hunter Wildfires are back in the top four.
Now, they plan to cement themselves there with back-to-back games against Sydney Uni Blue completing a busy week.
The Wildfires rebounded from a disappointing 38-10 loss to unbeaten leaders Sydney Uni Gold by beating Warringah 26-12 at No.2 Sportsground in round 10 of Jack Scott Cup on Saturday.
Hunter replaced the Rats in the Sydney women's premier rugby union top four with the win, which was set up with a blistering start by the hosts.
Coach Matt Ellis said the challenge now was continuing the effort for a full 70 minutes as they eyed the seventh-placed Blue side at home on Wednesday night then away three days later.
"We got to 12-0 then it was a bit stagnant for a while," Ellis said.
"A bit of ill-discipline and a lack of field position just let them back into the game and we made it a bit hard for ourselves in the second part of the first half.
"But I loved the way we played the first half of the first half. It was good to watch and that's how we want to play - inter-passing, getting over the advantage line. We've just got to somehow be able to sustain that for the whole game.
"But it's looking good. Our defence was better than last week. That was something we really focused on and did really well this week."
Olivia Creswick scored twice. Kate Holland and Renee Clarke also produced tries and Shana Povey kicked three from four attempts.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.