Tanner Butler's hat-trick ensured the Newcastle Northstars completed a clean sweep of this weekend's double header at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium.
Northstars import Butler scored twice in a dominant second period after levelling proceedings in the first, helping the hosts edge out Melbourne Ice 4-3 on Sunday.
This followed up Saturday's 8-2 win against Sydney Ice Dogs.
Game two saw Newcastle net three goals in the space of six minutes midway through the contest, but back-to-back efforts from visiting Melbourne in the third saw them close the gap to one.
Northstars coach Kevin Noble made this observation after game one, which featured a 50th Australian Ice Hockey League goal for Francis Drolet.
"Our guys have bought into [penalty] killing in a structure and being disruptive, but we've got to stay out of the box and find ways to limit the option for penalties. Everyone has to get better," he said.
Newcastle now have a 12-4 record in 2023.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
