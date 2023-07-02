Trainer Henry Norman earns first group 1 shot with Calypso Rogue

Wallsend trainer Henry Norman got the heat performance and final box draw he was after for Calypso Rogue in the Vic Peters Classic as he lined up a first group 1 opportunity.
Calypso Rogue, a $23 shot, produced the biggest upset in heats for the group 1 520m Peter Mosman Opal and Vic Peters Classic age-restricted series at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
He rifled to the lead from box seven and held on by 2.25 lengths in the third and final heat of the male series. It gave Norman a first group 1 starter across 44 years in greyhound racing.
He hoped Calypso Rogue would again draw wide for next Saturday night's $75,000-to-the-winner decider, and he gained the eight to sit as a $21 TAB chance. The final also features Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson's Be In Touch ($9). He was third behind Calypso Rogue and drew two.
"I brought him down the three weeks previous to give him a good look at the joint and I thought if he could step away, he was in with a big, big show, because he's very strong," Norman told thedogs.com.au.
"Hopefully next week we can draw out wide again and repeat the effort."
In the Peter Mosman Opal, Nangar Luna surged along the rails to win heat three for Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen. After a slow start from box five, Nangar Luna came from last to lead near the home bend on the way to a 1.5-length victory.
The McFadyen camp hoped for an inside draw for the final but gained the eight. Nangar Luna opened at $12.
"She was very unlucky here last week [when second], she ran into them and did a few things wrong, so it was a relief to see her put it all together tonight and she went really well," McFadyen's partner Kat Ernst said.
Hurricane's Fury gave McFadyen a double on the night at Wentworth Park.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
