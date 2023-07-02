WESTS produced a "dominant performance", Souths were narrowly overcome by Gosford and Norths extended their almost-perfect start to 2023.
That was how men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League results fell in round 13 on Sunday.
Ben Ferguson scored a hat-trick and Sam Mudford a double as Wests easily accounted for Tigers 5-0 at Newcastle International Hockey Centre.
"It was a pretty dominant performance start to finish and as a team we just played really well," Wests captain-coach Chris Boyle said.
Souths remained in the game against last year's grand finalists Gosford on the Central Coast, but goals to Mitch Bisson and Lukas Gremm were unable to get them across the line. The Lions were down 1-0 after the first quarter, 2-1 at half-time and ultimately 3-2.
Braces for Jordan Willott and Josh Bruton saw runaway leaders Norths, now with 12 wins and one draw so far this season, defeat the Rams 6-2 at Maitland Park.
In the Newcastle women's premier league on Saturday and Souths beat Norah Head 4-2 while University eased past Tigers 6-1.
Ebony Pointon netted three times for Souths, who were up 3-0 before hosts Norah Head reduced the margin to one by half-time. Tahni Walters capped the result late.
University "kept the foot down" during a strong second stanza, scoring four goals after going to the main break ahead 2-1.
Oxfords and Regals have deferred their round-11 fixture until July 31 while Gosford had the bye.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
