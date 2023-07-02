Newcastle Herald
More than 3000 flock to Lego Brickfest 2023 in Newcastle

By Anna Falkenmire
July 2 2023 - 4:30pm
THOUSANDS of people flocked to see "a million" Lego bricks masterfully built into trees, cities, Star Wars sets and murals at Newcastle's Brickfest.

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

