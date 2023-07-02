THOUSANDS of people flocked to see "a million" Lego bricks masterfully built into trees, cities, Star Wars sets and murals at Newcastle's Brickfest.
The successful event drew a crowd of thousands to the Newcastle Jockey Club in Broadmeadow on the weekend, and raised funds for a Hunter kids' charity.
"The turnout was great ... they were all very impressed," Newcastle Brickfest coordinator Kevin Evans said.
"We had over 3000 people come through the doors over a day and a half."
Close to 100 exhibitors, both new and veteran, arrived from the local area and interstate to show off 75 creations.
Mr Evans said the highlights were a rainbow tree so huge that people could sit or stand under its leafy Lego canopy, Star Wars builds, murals, brick cities, and there was also a Titanic replica and pieces that had mechanics.
"There was lots of stuff, there was really something there for everyone," he said.
"I wouldn't be surprised if there was close to a million bricks."
The winners of the fourth season of Lego Masters Australia brought their trophy to Newcastle's Brickfest on July 1 and 2 for a meet and greet, which Mr Evans said was a big attraction.
"Most people seemed to be really enjoying the day ... lots of the kids were excited," Mr Evans said.
The support for Brickfest has been strong from the Newcastle community across the past decade, and Mr Evans said it was almost a given the event would be back in town for the July school holidays next year.
Brickfest 2023 raised money for John Hunter Children's Hospital Kids Club, which will allow the foundation to buy equipment that will directly impact the lives of Hunter children, from tiny babies to teenagers.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
