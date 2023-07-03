Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Soccer: Newcastle duo make final cut for Matildas FIFA World Cup squad

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
July 3 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matildas midfielder Clare Wheeler. Picture AAP
Matildas midfielder Clare Wheeler. Picture AAP
Clare Wheeler (right)will make her World cup debut. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Clare Wheeler (right)will make her World cup debut. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Clare Wheeler thought immediately of her dad Ken when the midfielder was told she was part of the Matildas squad to contest the FIFA women's World Cup on home soil.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.