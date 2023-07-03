Emily Van Egmond will compete at a fourth FIFA Women's World Cup and Claire Wheeler her first.
The home-grown midfielders were on Monday named in the 23-player Matildas squad for the much-anticipated tournament to be played in Australia and New Zealand.
Sam Kerr will captain a side chock full of stars.
"Today is the end of a two-and-a-half-year process and the wonderful start of a thrilling new journey for the team," Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said. "Selecting this World Cup squad has been the toughest challenge so far, but the whole coaching and support staff are all completely overjoyed for the 23 players who will represent the nation during this tournament.
"They have the heart, desire and the passion for the crest, and I can't wait to see the next part of their story."
Van Egmond was just 17 when she made her World Cup debut in Germany in 2011, marking her arrival with a goal in a 3-2 win over Equatorial Guinea.
Now, 29, Van Egmond has 130 international caps and 10 goals to her name.
The box-to-box midfielder was part of the team that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics and is set to play a major role as the Matildas aim for glory on home soil.
The Matildas have reached the quarter-finals three times - 2007, 2001 and 2015.
With the majority of the squad, headed by Kerr, playing in Europe and at the peak of their powers, expectations are high.
Wheeler, 25, is in the early stage of her international career.
The Adamstown Rosebud junior made her senior national debut against Ireland in 2001 and has 10 caps.
The playmaker is contracted to Everton and made 13 appearances in the Women's Super League last season.
"To see so many debutants for the tournament speaks to the hard work of the players themselves, but also the coaching staff and support staff as we looked to build depth in the squad," Gustavsson said.
"This is a special group of players who, when you see the anticipation around the tournament and level of interest for women's football, have already sparked a transformation. We can't wait to get the tournament underway in front of a record crowd of support."
Both Van Egmond and Wheeler came through the Northern NSW system and played for the Newcastle jets in the W-League.
The Women's World Cup begins on July 20 with Australia taking on the Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia.
They meet Nigeria in Brisbane on July 27, before closing out pool B games against Canada in Melbourne on July 31.
The tournament is being contested by 32 nations for the first time and will be co-hosted by New Zealand.
The Matildas will finalise preparations with a "send off" friendly against France at Marvel Stadium on July 14.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.