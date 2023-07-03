Newcastle Herald
Soccer: Newcastle duo make final cut for Matildas FIFA World Cup squad

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated July 3 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 2:30pm
Matildas midfielder Emily Van Egmond will compete at her fourth women's World Cup. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Emily Van Egmond will compete at a fourth FIFA Women's World Cup and Claire Wheeler her first.

