Knights tyro Bradman Best to make Origin debut for NSW

By Robert Dillon
Updated July 3 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 10:36am
NSW debutant Bradman Best. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
IN-FORM Knights centre Bradman Best will make his State of Origin debut for NSW on Wednesday week at Accor Stadium - the same venue at which he scored his first career hat-trick in Sunday's 66-0 slaughter of Canterbury.

