Knights tyro Bradman Best to make Origin debut for NSW

IN-FORM Knights centre Bradman Best will make his State of Origin debut for NSW on Wednesday week at Accor Stadium - the same venue at which he scored his first career hat-trick in Sunday's 66-0 slaughter of Canterbury.
Newcastle forward Jacob Saifiti has been named on a new-look bench and is set to play in his second Origin.
He came into the squad after Brisbane's Payne Haas was ruled out.
Knights veteran Tyson Frizell, who played in the first two games of the series, has been dropped.
Best, 21, is enjoying the first injury-free run of his career and has played in every game for Newcastle this season, scoring eight tries.
He has a long association with Blues coach Brad Fittler dating back to their time together in NSW under-age teams.
He is expected to line up against experienced Maroons centre Valentine Holmes.
NSW Blues: 1. James Tedesco (capt) 2. Brian To'o 3. Stephen Crichton 4. Bradman Best 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cody Walker 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Jake Trbojevic 9. Damien Cook 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Liam Martin 12. Keaon Koloamatangi 13. Cameron Murray 14. Isaah Yeo 15. Jacob Saifiti 16. Reece Robson 17. Clint Gutherson 18. Scott Drinkwater 19. Spencer Leniu.
Queensland Maroons: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Xavier Coates 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Cameron Munster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (capt) 8. Reuben Cotter 9. Harry Grant 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. David Fifita 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Ben Hunt 15. Lindsay Collins 16.Moeaki Fotuaika 17. Corey Horsburgh 18. Tom Dearden 19. J'maine Hopgood.
