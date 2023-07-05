IT'S BEEN three years since Krondorf Wines was acquired by the Endeavour Group, owner of Dan Murphy's and BWS and Australia's largest liquor retailer, and Nick Badrice has been busy putting zing back into the 1970s-1980s cult brand.
Barossa-born Nick, the 18-year Krondorf winemaker, accepts that it lost the public recognition it once had, but he's just countered with an impressive release of five Collection range reds led by an inaugural $150 flagship Krondorf Icon 2019 King's Mantle Shiraz.
Other wines are the $65 Krondorf 2021 Stone Altar Grenache and 2021 Stone Altar Shiraz and $38 2021 Kingship Cabernet Sauvignon and 2021 Old Salem Barossa Shiraz, available at Dan Murphy's and BWS stores and online and the Murray Street, Tanunda, cellar door.
Nick regards King's Mantle as "the pinnacle of our craft" and says the Collection wines "best capture the character of the Barossa and deliver an experience that everyone can appreciate".
Krondorf is German for Crown's Village and it was the name given to the South Australian area settled in 1847 by 21 migrant families from Silesia, a central European region now split between Germany, Poland and Czech Republic.
Each Silesian family took up a small lot on the rich, fertile soil and grew a wide range of produce and planted vineyards, which from the 1850s and 1860s helped to play roles in the Barossa's emergence as a pre-eminent Australian wine region.
Krondorf brand burst onto the scene when young gun winemakers and McLaren Vale Southern Vales winery workmates Ian Wilson and Grant Burge formed a group to buy the Barossa Glenview winery in 1978.
Their meticulous vineyard management and winemaking earned them wide acclaim and in 1980 the Krondorf 1979 Cabernet Sauvignon won the coveted Melbourne Wine Show's Jimmy Watson Trophy.
Krondorf first fell to its rash of takeovers in 1986 when Mildara Wines took control, leaving Grant Burge and his wife Helen in 1988 to establish the eponymous Grant Burge Wines company, which in a neat twist in 1999 bought Krondorf winery as its white wine base.
It was takeover time again in 2015 when the giant Accolade Group bought Grant Burge brand and business and then in 2020 sold Krondorf to the Endeavour company hived off in 2021 by Woolworths. Endeavour also owns Margaret River's Cape Mentelle, Chapel Hill, Shingleback, Dorrien Estate, Riddoch of Coonawarra, Oakridge, Tasmania's Josef Chromy and NZ's Marlborough Isabel Estate.
THIS opulent, 14.5% alcohol, deep inky purple Krondorf Icon 2019 King's Mantle Shiraz has berry pastille and bramble aromas and powerful ripe plum front-palate flavour. The middle palate introduces blackcurrant, briar, spice, pepper and savoury oak and dusty tannins play at the finish.
PRICE: $150.
FOOD MATCH: char-grilled grain-fed beef fillet with puff pastry ratatouille.
AGEING: 12 years.
RATING: 5.5 stars
THE Krondorf 2021 Kingship Cabernet Sauvignon sub-title relates to its grapes being from a 1856 to 1940 rifle range which staged the State's king marksman contest. The wine has 14.5% alcohol, purple hues, herbal scents and spicy blackberry front-palate flavour. The middle shows cherry, plum, anise and mocha oak and a finish of minty tannins.
PRICE: $38.
FOOD MATCH: tapas.
AGEING: six years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
RECALLING the stone altar the pioneer Silesian settlers built for their worship, the Krondorf 2021 Stone Altar Grenache has 14.5% alcohol, bright garnet hues, potpourri aromas and vibrant raspberry front-palate flavour. The middle palate displays Maraschino cherry, quince jelly, sage and subtle vanillin oak and a chalky tannin finish.
PRICE: $65.
FOOD MATCH: coq au vin.
AGEING: eight years.
RATING: 5 stars
