Philippa Anderson, Morgan Cibilic make winning starts at Ballito Pro

Philippa Anderson went back to basics in her surprise return to South Africa and came up trumps with an opening-round win at the Ballito Pro.
The Merewether surfer, who was born and raised in South Africa before coming to Australia at age 12, missed a spot on the second-tier Challenger Series this season but gained a late call-up as a replacement at the Ballito Pro, which started on Sunday night (AEST).
The 31-year-old took on Brazilian Laura Raupp, Australian Nyxie Ryan and French former Championship Tour competitor Pauline Ado in the round of 48.
The natural-footer led early with a 2.6 and heat-best 6.67, which came from a two-turn frontside combination. She quickly extended the advantage with a 5.1 from one powerful hit for an 11.77 best two-wave total. Ryan was next best with a 10.6 tally with 10 minutes gone in the 30-minute contest.
Anderson went further ahead with eight minutes left when she found a quality wave in the one to four foot conditions. She rattled off three turns but fell on the finish to earn a 6.3.
Her 12.97 was enough to down Raupp (10.76), while Ryan (10.6) and Ado (9.3) were eliminated. Anderson will face Vahine Fierro, Luana Silva and Jessie Van Niekerk in the round of 32.
A beaten finalist at the Ballito Pro in 2018, Anderson was grateful for the chance to compete there again.
"It's really good to be back," Anderson said. "Obviously I grew up here so it's a second home and it's so nice.
"I got a late call-up for this event and I was just so stoked to get in and then obviously to get a heat win there ... I haven't really done well this year, so I'm just so blessed and so happy to be here."
Competition was suspended because deteriorating waves after three more women's heats on day one.
Asked what her game plan was in the tricky conditions, Anderson said: "I find when I've had game plans I've just had a shocker so I just was like, I saw the judges' message this morning - just go critical - and that's just what I tried to do.
"I actually got smoked on a couple and I was pretty bummed I didn't ride out of them, it probably would have been a bit higher, but I'll take the sixes and the boards are feeling good.
"No game plan. I just wanted to do some big turns, so I'm super happy with that.
"Obviously I didn't make the Challenger Series this year, so I got in as an alternate and a lot of guys back home are supporting me to get here, so I really appreciate it."
Early on day two, clubmate Morgan Cibilic (13.17) won his opening, round of 64 men's heat against Lucca Mesinas (12.83), Ketut Agus (10.87) and Jordan Lawler (7.9).
Cibilic was 10th, just inside the qualification line, on the CS after two of six events in his bid for a CT return.
While Cibilic led the way through his heat, clubmate Jackson Baker had a tougher time in his first hit-out, scraping through with second place in a scrambling finish.
In smaller waves in the final heat of the day, Baker was third and needed a 5.71 when he put in two big hits with two minutes left. He gained a 5.8 for a 11.13 total to get through alongside France's Marco Mignot (11.46). Billy Stairmand (11.03) and Lucas Silveira (7.67) exited. Baker is sixth on the CS.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
