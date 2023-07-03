ONE down, one to go.
That is the approach Toronto teenager Jake Riley will take into the NSW Junior Championships, starting Tuesday at Ocean Shores and Byron Bay golf courses.
The 72-hole championship event is Riley's last as a junior and follows his triumph in the Queensland Amateur Junior at Nudgee Golf Course last week.
Riley, who turns 18 on August 5, has won his age division at the NSW Championship, but hasn't won the tournament overall.
"The Queensland Junior Amateur was my first four-round national title," Riley said. "It was good to tick that off. There is still one more to go and I'm hoping to go out with a bang. As a New South Welshman, this is the one you want."
Riley is one of three players from the Hunter alongside Harry Atkinson and the in-form Ella Scaysbrook shooting for the title.
Scaysbrook, like Riley has won her age division before, and is coming off a runaway win in the NSW Combined High Schools girls championships.
Riley has family on the far north coast and played Byron and Ocean Shores last weekend.
"I played in the Saturday comp at Ocean Shores with my uncle and a two of his mates," he said. I'm lucky that I know Ocean Shores. I just wanted to see it again and have it fresh in my mind. I don't get the chance to play with my uncle and it was more about enjoying that.
"On Sunday, we played at Byron with the 16-time club champion there. I learnt a bit about the course from him. The greens are really small and tricky. There are certain spots where you can't hit it. Watching the way he played certain holes, I definitely learnt a bit.
"My game feels in a good spot. It's a matter of not wearing myself out and maintaining it."
Riley carded rounds of 74,68,74,73 at Nudgee to finish at two, four clear of Dujuan Snyman and Alfie ward.
"It was a funky course," Riley said. "The greens were the most severe I have played on. There were contours and tiers every where. That is why scoring was hard. A lot of times I wasn't aiming at pins. I was just trying to hit it on the greens, have two putts and walk off with par. The wind was up as well. It was more damage limitation than going for birdies."
Riley entered the final round in second spot, two behind Campbell Kerr, who faded with an 82 to drop to fifth at nine-over.
"I got off to a good start with a birdie and Campbell made a double bogey. From there, I didn't take any notice of what was happening around me. I was zoned in on my own thing. I knew if I just kept making pars, I'd be pretty hard to catch."
A number of the field from Queensland will also be teeing up at Bryron.
"There isn't a tournament nowadays that you can go to assuming you are going to win," Riley said. "There are always players who are streaky and hot. It's going to be a big test."
