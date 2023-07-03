Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes July 4 2023

By Letters to the Editor
July 4 2023 - 4:30am
NSW needs common sense in overhauling the planning system
MICHAEL Parris's article in regard to the housing shortage identifies the highly-regulated processes overlayed with bureaucracy ("Hunter commissioner stays as Minns abolishes agency; plans change", Newcastle Herald 28/6). Clearly this has been one of the leading causes of the housing shortage.

