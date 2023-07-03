NSW needs common sense in overhauling the planning system

MICHAEL Parris's article in regard to the housing shortage identifies the highly-regulated processes overlayed with bureaucracy ("Hunter commissioner stays as Minns abolishes agency; plans change", Newcastle Herald 28/6). Clearly this has been one of the leading causes of the housing shortage.
NSW Premier Chris Minns' focus on this area is to be applauded, but it will need a great deal of resilience to break down the inefficiencies in the process. In my view these are caused by too many staff and not enough autonomy in the process. Local councils have elected representatives to sort out the community needs, and if they don't they can be voted out, unlike the bureaucracies generally in state administrations.
We are now seeing massive council rate rise increases, largely to pay for increased compliance of their state government masters. Mr Minns' push to streamline needs a complete redesign of the process. After many years of stopgap and increased regulation, a good dose of common sense wouldn't hurt.
I REFER to the article ("Labor boil over", Herald 29/6), I, as I'm sure many others do, certainly support the words of Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery regarding council's preference to dedicate ratepayer's funds to support "silly vanity projects" whilst ignoring the ongoing requests/requirements of those in the suburbs under the pretence of revitalising the Newcastle CBD.
As well as the pools, the South Newcastle beach skate park, Minmi Road upgrade and others are long behind schedule. One must remember the additional money allocated to the expansion of the art gallery was supported by a council spokesperson, stating it will increase tourism to the city. Suggestions emerged to put a second level on the Newcastle Ocean Baths, and recently the lord mayor stated the decision on the continuance of Supercars will depend on public feedback, I would have thought the majority of feedback from city residents along with suburban ratepayers denied access to local facilities would make that decision quite easy, so it will be interesting to see the outcome.
Anyway, the list goes on. Now someone has come up with a brain snap to try and amend current work being progressed for the Jesmond and Rankin Park bypass to enable a dedicated corridor for active transport for tram and buses to the John Hunter Hospital and the university, at no benefit to residents from the outer suburbs. If the council wants to increase access to John Hunter Hospital, why not reintroduce a regular shuttle bus service from the football stadium with perhaps a minimal charge of $3 per person return (children under 6 free) to assist in covering service cost? I'm sure such a service would be well patronised. Hopefully, come election time for the next council, ratepayers will give it plenty of thought.
HOW I enjoyed your letter John Ure ("A cache of priceless memories", Letters, 24/6), regarding your bank work. I worked in the Commonwealth Bank on the corner of Hunter and Newcomen Streets in the 1960s and attended the weekly exchanges at the Commercial Bank, first floor I recall in a private room; a brief but happy and friendly meeting always. I also recall the large cash collections and preparations for the large industry cash pay days were incredible, in a locked and coded room upstairs. Yes we also had guns, and when working later at Stockton branch, we went to the rifle range for target practice twice a year. Oh, the good old days. Also, it was always Newcastle; not ridiculous Newy. All the best John, lovely memories.
I THINK it's a bit rich of Peter Devey ("This referendum is unlike others", Letters, 29/6), to want to know exactly how the Voice would improve the lives of Indigenous Australians, while peddling misinformation about how it would work. It would not be an "unelected part of government", and it wouldn't have any decision-making power. It's crystal clear it would have a purely advisory role, and only about certain matters. There is no valid reason to misrepresent such basic facts, so why do people continue to do so?
John Ure (Letters 21/6)'s essential point stands. Referendums cannot, and have never, spelled out exactly how constitutional changes would work in day to day practice. Constitutions set out broad roles and powers; elected governments then use this framework to implement laws and policies. To illustrate, section 51(xxi) of the Australian Constitution confers on the federal parliament a general power in relation to marriage. When the constitution was enacted in 1901, there were no demands to know exactly how all future governments might use this power. It was simply thought the federal parliament ought to have it. Even though this power was eventually used to legalise same sex marriage, I haven't heard anyone suggest putting a marriage power in the Constitution was a mistake because this outcome wasn't foreshadowed in 1901.
Much the same can be said of legislation in general. While a law's passage is certainly the subject of parliamentary scrutiny, it doesn't depend on the government demonstrating in minute detail exactly how it might work in the future. In fact, it's ironic that many who say they oppose the Voice because of a lack of "detail" would happily support the passing of ideologically-appealing laws without any detail at all, including tougher law and order measures despite no evidence they will deter crime.
It seems the Voice proposal is coming in for very "special treatment". I wonder why?
GRAHAM Burgess missive ("Political divide can't be a real one", Letters, 29/6), a country where no one is allowed a different opinion is called a communist state. What is your view on Indigenous people who also don't want the Voice to pass? Are they also divisive? If you think that all Indigenous people do want the Voice, that sort of assumption is itself a racist thought.
I might suggest that you track down Bess Price's letter to Mr Albanese on the Voice. It is a good read. Ms Price is a well respected Ingenious leader in the NT. Division will destroy this nation; we are one people.
We are not English-Australians, Indian-Australians, Lebanese-Australians or Indigenous Australians; we are all simply Australians. We must be judged only on how we contribute to this great country.
I SAT and watched the Ashes
I've always loved the game,
Hoped my grandkids were not watching
So they wouldn't share the shame.
What happened to the adage
That now doesn't seem so lame,
It's not whether that you win or lose
But how you play the game.
When turning off the TV
I sadly shook my head,
As I'd finally come to realise
Australian sportsmanship was dead.
HAPPY birthday to the temporary fencing at Pilkington Park on Fifth Street in North Lambton. I wonder what the cost to ratepayers might be if there's been yearly hire of the structure. Maybe the council has just forgotten about it? It has been only 12 months, and this isn't the inner city.
WHO'D have thunk it? What a great result for the Knights ('Bullied dogs', Newcastle Herald 3/7).
THE proposed amendment to the Constitution is simple. First it recognises the status of our Indigenous people as pre-dating European settlement. Second it provides for descendants of these original inhabitants to have a Voice in decisions directly affecting them. The terms of reference for this Voice are to be determined by Parliament, but there is nothing to prevent future governments from revising and amending them. Hopefully it will discourage governments from acting in a paternalistic manner.
PLEASE NRL, get rid of the putrid Tigers. They are a wart on sport. Rip up the licence.
NORTH Queensland Cowboys have defeated the Wests Tigers 74-0. This is not the highest score in first grade rugby league. In 1935 St. George defeated Canterbury 91-6 to make the clash the highest scoring first grade game in Sydney. My father scored four tries in that game. He told the story the team was trying to get every player a try, but the hooker missed out. If it is any consolation, Canterbury won the comp three years later.
I AGREE with Adz Carter ("No malice in Newy nickname", Letters, 3/7), as I have over the years been called Rob, Bob, Bobby, Robby and often sworn at, cursed at and poked fun at. I would, however, be really upset if I was called late for meals.
BEST job ever, Dan Repacholi ('Dan sticking to his guns', Weekender 1/7)? Before the election last year, I heard you asked whether you had visited an underground mine. "No I haven't," was your reply. Now you have been voted into the best job in the world, I guess we'll never see you in an underground coal mine. No need to now, big fella. Sorry mate, in my opinion you're out of touch with the Hunter and its real coal miners.
IT'S like the damned hide of certain whingeing Poms to complain about a run-out which was technically correct, but not about an overruled catch which was equally correct. But Australia has had the last laugh, twice over. We won the match, and our King was delighted about it. Wasn't he?
