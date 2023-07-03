NSW needs common sense in overhauling the planning system

John Ure (Letters 21/6)'s essential point stands. Referendums cannot, and have never, spelled out exactly how constitutional changes would work in day to day practice. Constitutions set out broad roles and powers; elected governments then use this framework to implement laws and policies. To illustrate, section 51(xxi) of the Australian Constitution confers on the federal parliament a general power in relation to marriage. When the constitution was enacted in 1901, there were no demands to know exactly how all future governments might use this power. It was simply thought the federal parliament ought to have it. Even though this power was eventually used to legalise same sex marriage, I haven't heard anyone suggest putting a marriage power in the Constitution was a mistake because this outcome wasn't foreshadowed in 1901.