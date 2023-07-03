Daryl Maguire has stood by his achievements in office and slammed media as he breaks his silence days after the state corruption watchdog released damning findings into the disgraced former Wagga MP.
Lawyers for Maguire released a statement on Monday morning, four days after the Operation Keppel report was delivered to Parliament's presiding officers by the Independent Commission Against Corruption.
It found he and his secret lover, former premier Gladys Berejiklian, engaged in serious corrupt conduct and referred Maguire for possible charges after numerous findings of serious misconduct between 2012 and 2018 and the improper use of his office as an MP.
The statement attributed to Jim Harrowell of Hunt and Hunt - which runs over two pages - said lawyers continue to review the findings and took pains to remind the public of a list of projects from his tenure as the member for Wagga and took aim at "appalling behaviour" by the media in the wake of the "long-delayed" Operation Keppel report.
"Let it not be forgotten that during his time representing the people of Wagga and region he worked tirelessly for his constituents," it said.
"Indeed, he was described in evidence as a dog with a bone, a vociferous advocate for the electorate, or a pain in the arse when it came to getting improvements for the Wagga electorate."
Hospitals, schools, police stations, bridges, roads, levee banks, pools and retirement homes were mentioned in the lengthy piece.
Funding for the Riverina Conservatorium of Music and the Australian Clay Target Association centre - both of which were subjects of their own chapters in the two-volume, 700-page report - was deserved, the legal statement declared as it said Maguire strongly denied all allegations referring to both projects.
"The decision to approve the ACTA partnership was made by Mike Baird as Premier to support the down-the-line World Trap Shoot and confirm in bricks and mortar that the national ACTA headquarters was based permanently in Wagga," Mr Harrowell said.
"Funding for [ACTA] was reviewed by Infrastructure NSW who determined that it met the relevant criteria, and then independently reviewed by the investment appraisal unit.
"Likewise, the Riverina Conservatorium of Music, funding was to secure a permanent home for the much-loved Con, which was soon to be homeless without a dollar to bless themselves with.
"The Conservatorium approached Mr Maguire for assistance he identified a surplus premises owned by NSW Government which were suitable to house the Con.
"The project was fully evaluated by the relevant government departments and agencies and was found to warrant government support for the benefit of Wagga and region."
A former Wagga mayor at the weekend labelled corruption findings as unsurprising but said it's a shame two "worthy contenders" for government funding were adversely affected as a result of his actions.
"It's unfair because the state government supported organisations that hosted international events and the clay target association had bid for an international event and won that," Greg Conkey said.
"As far as the Conservatorium of Music is concerned, they desperately needed a new premises because they were about to be thrown out of their existing site [at CSU's former Turvey Park campus].
"The state government has supported both such organisations in the past, so it's really a shame they have both been adversely affected by this finding."
Mr Harrowell accused media of "serious invasions of privacy" to Maguire, his family and associates, and endangering members of the public.
"There have been three traffic near-collisions caused by media doing unsafe u-turns in front of oncoming cars, parking unsafely, speeding, and following young women to their work at 5am on at least two occasions," he said.
Drones flying above Maguire's North Wagga agistment property have spooked horses, rail corridors have been entered, Mr Harrowell said.
"We ask in all reasonableness, that you desist from your appalling behaviour towards these people and your unsafe reckless activities," he said.
"The presumption of innocence is the foundation of our legal system and should be respected by all.
"The legal advisors and Daryl Maguire will make no further comment nor debate the ICAC report with media or give interviews as such statements and interviews could affect future legal action that Daryl Maguire and his team may take or respond to."
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
