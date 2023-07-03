Cool conditions and high tides have welcomed Novocastrians into the first week of July.
It was a wet start to the working week with light showers on Monday and more expected on Tuesday.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting 90 per cent chance of rain on July 4 paired with cloudy conditions and light winds, and showers are expected to ease on Wednesday, July 5.
"Newcastle and much of the Lower Hunter can expect between three and five millimetres on Tuesday while the Upper Hunter Region may receive around 10 millimetres," a BOM spokesperson said.
After the rain passes, the BOM predicts the Lower Hunter to become mostly dry towards the end of the week with a shower potentially lingering around the Upper Hunter.
The Hunter coastline is set to experience high astronomical tides over the next couple of evenings according to the BOM.
"We get tides twice daily each day, the morning ones are not too high but the ones in the evenings are becoming a little higher," the spokesperson said.
"This means there's a high risk - if there's any low lying footpaths around the coast- of flooding over paths. There could be some water over roads or overflowing of ocean baths with high tide."
There was a swell of two metres on Monday with the Merewether Ocean Baths overflowing and keen surfers making the most of the waves despite a maximum temperature of 18 degrees.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
