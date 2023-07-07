4 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
This brand new architect-designed home epitomises barefoot luxury and a relaxed Australian coastal aesthetic while catering to the needs of family life.
As you step inside, the sheer sense of space envelops you, enhanced by soaring ceilings, creating an atmosphere of privacy and tranquillity over multiple levels linked by a premium Italian Sele glass lift.
This stunning property radiates coastal calm with generously scaled interiors offering three separate living areas, four bedrooms, 3.5-bathrooms, and multiple alfresco spaces capturing views as far as the eye can see.
A carefully curated stone finished kitchen is the hero of the open plan living space with a wall of fully retractable glass doors affording a seamless connection to a limestone paved patio, where effortless entertaining unfolds amidst a beautifully landscaped garden.
As you ascend, the home reveals its true magnificence up top featuring a private bedroom with ensuite and adjoining study.
But the crowning jewel is the roof terrace that beckons you to unwind with a cocktail in hand as the sun sets across the city with views stretching as far as Mount Sugarloaf.
"There are so many features that make this home special," agent Lyndall Allan from Salt Property Newcastle said.
"The fabulous location, coastal luxe feel and spectacular views certainly give it massive buyer appeal.
"It's clear as you walk through the property there has been an absolute commitment to creating a stunning home with high-quality form and premium fixtures throughout.
"The owners have thoughtfully incorporated all the comforts and practicalities into the home that they appreciate including soaring ceilings, underfloor heating throughout the bathrooms, a natural palette and soft textural tones, an entertainers kitchen and the perfect amount of living spaces and storage.
"The exquisite design also captures an abundance of natural light, so even in the middle of winter it feels cosy and full of light."
"Fmilies have also been drawn to the high-quality new build, generous living spaces and proximity to everything they need," she said.
"When people visit they are blown away by the size and proportions of the home and the quality, warmth and sheer beauty of the home.
"The sunsets on the rooftop are breath-taking of an evening, and you feel like you're on top of the world up there. Each time we show the property at sunset we find it hard to leave."
