As one of the Hunter's most celebrated doctors, Professor Kelvin Kong wants his achievements to pave the way for future Aboriginal generations.
The Port Stephens raised head and neck surgeon was named 2023 National NAIDOC Person of the Year on Sunday. He told the Newcastle Herald the award was an important milestone for both the Hunter medical community and local Indigenous children.
"I am just so proud of the Hunter. Newcastle is one of the areas where I think we are ahead of the game with Aboriginal spaces. It is really important for us to take those wins on board," he said.
For Professor Kong, the award marks a simple yet significant cycle of giving back to community. This week's NAIDOC theme, 'For Our Elders', reminds him of generational bonds.
"So many of the elders I stand before are people who have made amazing contributions, including my mother and my grandparents who are no longer with us," he said.
"Their sacrifices allowed me to do what I do - all the mischief I get up to - it is really important to acknowledge them in that. They are so important in this space."
This legacy is crucial to forging the way for children now, no matter their ambitions, Doctor Kong said.
"You can't be what you can't see. We really need to see deep professional barriers brought down and see professionals in every area. That's our lawyers, our medicos, our accountants, our dentists. There is some amazing talent," he said.
"We need to really show [Aboriginal] kids they can be whatever they want to be. I really want to live in a world where, when you're born in this country, it doesn't matter who you are, you have equal access to opportunity.
"It is so sad when you see kids in primary school with dreams that are just shattered by the time they get to secondary school because of a whole range of social factors. It is our job as a community to make sure we reward those children equally and realise potential.
"I don't mind what they want to be, but whatever that is, they should be supported."
Professor Kong said the work of current generations amplifies the language and courage of his ancestors.
"They don't leave in negativity but rather bask in the glory of the direction we are moving in," he said.
This representation extends to medical field, where Professor Kong said diversity is crucial in creating informed structures.
"From a health perspective, it's really important to make sure we represent the Aboriginal diversity that exists in our community," he said. "For far too long, we've been excluded from those professional workplaces and it is a right that needs to be corrected.
"It actually makes for a better workspace so we understand the different diversity and different angles in which we come to health."
On the broader local medical community, Professor Kong said acknowledgement of Indigenous work was crucial for growth.
"In Newcastle and certainly our local health district, we have some of the best hospitals in the world," he said.
"We don't seem to realise how important and good this is for the local area. This award is also a testament to our medical workers - my medical fraternity - and how well they do. They are achieving far above [average].
"Sometimes we get bogged down in the nitty-gritty and we forget to acknowledge all of the wonderful things that happen," he said.
"There is still some negativity towards Aboriginal Australia. I'd really love to change that narrative," Professor Kong said. "We have so many wonderful things to contribute and be a fabric of this society which we all should be super proud of."
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
