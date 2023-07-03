Newcastle Herald
Newcastle jockey Lachlan Scorse strikes early for maiden victory

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 3 2023 - 6:00pm
Lachlan Scorse, left, after riding his first winner on Monday. Picture Muswellbrook Race Club
Lachlan Scorse, the grandson of late Newcastle group 1-winning jockey Alan Scorse, produced a well-rated effort aboard Rockbarton Roman to score a first win with just his fourth race ride on Monday at Muswellbrook.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

