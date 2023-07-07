A beautiful harmony of classic design features and modern comfort, this two-storey home plus poolside studio is a perfectly presented family base with an elevated position affording sweeping views.
Spacious, naturally sunlit and built with a family in mind, it offers living spaces on each floor, a contemporary kitchen and spa bathroom, and a backyard paradise for children and adults with a lush green lawn, inground swimming pool and a covered entertaining deck promising weekend fun.
Quiet cul de sac address delivers the privacy we love while nearby Charlestown Square provides all the entertainment we crave. A great find for those seeking a long-term home offering lifestyle and convenience.
"It's perfect for a large or growing family," agent Anthony Di Nardo, from Belle Property, said.
"Light, bright and elevated, it has a versatile studio for teenagers, home office or guests, as well as a downstairs rumpus area, numerous living spaces, spacious yard, and a great sized pool.
"The stylish upgraded kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances while four bedrooms located on the top floor are serviced by a glossy spa bathroom.
"It's also got great position, under 2km to Charlestown Square and within 10 minutes to beaches and Lake Macquarie.
"Sitting on the end of a quiet cul-de-sac location, it offers great privacy and security, whilst only being moments away from Charlestown Square, great schools, beaches, the lakeside and key link roads for travel."
5 beds | 2 bath | 2car
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.