2 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
Located in the heart of the city within easy walking distance of beaches, cafes and restaurants, this spacious two-bedroom apartment offers a lifestyle of simplicity and ease.
Showcasing an open-plan design, the contemporary kitchen, lounge and dining area is a comfortable space for modern, everyday living with gas cooking and a large breakfast bar.
The living area spills onto a covered alfresco with ample room for a barbecue and a small outdoor setting for all-weather entertaining, or simply to soak up the afternoon sun and cool sea breezes.
Both bedrooms feature built-in robes and alfresco access, while the stylish bathroom has a shower, toilet and floating vanity with face-level storage.
Navigating the city is easy, with the nearest light rail stop just 500m away and secure parking for one so you can leave the car at home.
Find all the essentials on the next block in the Hunter Street Mall, from your morning coffee fix to late-night fine dining and groceries at Woolworths Metro.
"This near new, ground floor position with large out door entertaining area would suit first home buyers or down sizers," agent Ben Robinson, from Robinson Property, said.
"The inner city location means you can stroll to the beach and harbour. Everything is at your door step."
