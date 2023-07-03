Jarramili White is just a one-year-old and already dancing with his Indigenous elders.
He picked up gum leaves and wandered amongst crowds with ease on Monday, helping Newcastle to bring in NAIDOC week.
Along with his mother, Jarramili is one of hundreds of Aboriginal people celebrating NAIDOC week in the Hunter, with a shared hope to see future generations spurred on.
On Monday, the family marched in an event organised by Newcastle-based health service Awabakal Corporation, which ended at Foreshore Park. A concert traditional dances and children's activities followed.
Jarramili joined elders unprompted in a traditional dance, which mother Kyara Nean said her son has "grown up very immersed in".
"This is a significant part of our culture," Ms Nean said. "NAIDOC week is a time for all of us to celebrate together. The spirit amongst us is strong.
"I am very involved in the local community. Jarramili is learning from me and his grandfather," she said.
The week marks a point of celebration and reflection for Aboriginal-fronted organisations, too.
Newcastle-based Aboriginal corporation Muloonbinba was one of more than five Indigenous organisations across the city who took part.
Chief executive Patrice Manton said said was an important event for "showcasing what the Aboriginal community can do" and being an example for future generations.
"It is taking the opportunity to take stock of the work [everyone] does with our people, along with how much more work we've got to do," she said.
Muloobinba will host an Aboriginal women's dinner on Friday to celebrate generations of Indigenous strength. More than 400 people are set to attend.
The events come as Newcastle mayor Nuatali Nelmes announced the city would formally super the 'Yes' campaign for constitutional recognition.
"[This] reflects the views of our progressive and inclusive community by supporting annual NAIDOC Week celebrations throughout the city," Cr Nelmes said.
Cr Nelmes deemed Newcastle as the first local council to "formally endorse" the campaign, along with the Uluru Statement of the Heart.
IN THE NEWS:
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.