Lake Macquarie's Rhiannan Iffland reigns in third straight cliff-diving world series win

LAKE Macquarie's six-time world champion Rhiannan Iffland has continued her domination of the Red Bull cliff-diving circuit, winning her third successive event this year.
Iffland beat her nearest rival, Canada's Molly Carlson, in Polignano a Mare, Italy, to extend her lead at the top of the standings.
The 31-year-old was below her best, posting her lowest total score in the past 15 events, but nonetheless secured her 23rd victory from the past 24 World Series events.
"I think it's definitely not a fluke. It's been many, many years of hard luck to get to this point today," Iffland said.
"I think it's just the way that I'm approaching the competition now and I'm kind of finding the positive energy from the results to carry on and build momentum on each event ... it's just finding a way to cope with the pressure."
Red Bull Cliff Diving Polignano a Mare results
WOMEN
World Series 2023 standings (After 3 of 6 rounds)
WOMEN
