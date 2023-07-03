Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Lake Macquarie's Rhiannan Iffland reigns in third straight cliff-diving world series win

Updated July 3 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 6:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhiannan Iffland on her way to victory in the cliff-diving World Series event in Polignano a Mare, Italy. Picture by Dean Treml, Red Bull
Rhiannan Iffland on her way to victory in the cliff-diving World Series event in Polignano a Mare, Italy. Picture by Dean Treml, Red Bull

LAKE Macquarie's six-time world champion Rhiannan Iffland has continued her domination of the Red Bull cliff-diving circuit, winning her third successive event this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.