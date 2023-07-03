Record entries for Northern NSW Women's State Cup

The biggest-ever Northern NSW Football Women's State Cup will be held this weekend.
A record-high 21 teams across four groups will contest the annual cup, which was first held in 2017.
The three-day tournament at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility starts Friday night and includes NPL and community level teams, as well as a NNSWF Indigenous representative side.
** Maitland keeper Taylor Pate has good reason to break up his winning streak on Sunday when the Magpies host Lake Macquarie.
Pate, who saved a penalty and late shot to ensure Maitland beat Broadmeadow 1-0 on Sunday, is getting married this weekend and will be replaced by Matt Trott.
Pate has had eight games for eight wins, with five goals conceded, since replacing injured veteran Paul Bitz. He has helped Maitland go on an eight-game winning run in the NPL to rise to second.
Coach Mick Bolch said Pate came from a fourth-division club three years ago
"When he came here, I didn't think he was going to last long," Bolch said. "He was 18, very shy, but he's probably put on four inches around the chest and grown two or three inches, and at training, you can't beat him.
"He's still got a bit to learn about coming out of his box and talking, but when we play small-sided games, you can't beat him."
** It appears a post-match shove from an Edgeworth assistant on a New Lambton counterpart on Sunday will not be investigated.
Match officials took no action about the on-pitch clash, caught on Bar TV, and it is understood no complaint was sent to NNSWF, who were not investigating.
IN THE NEWS:
