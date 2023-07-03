Jaffa Josh Piddington ready to push past 400-game milestone

Josh Piddington had the 400-game milestone - and three more seasons - in his sights when he returned from a year off and joined the Lambton Jaffas in 2021.
But as the centre-back prepares to hit the 400 mark on Saturday at Edden Oval against Adamstown in the NPL, he feels there's plenty more left in him.
The centre-back played 345 first-grade games, in the Australia Cup and the Northern NSW top division, for Broadmeadow across 15 seasons. That stint featured six grand final wins and three premierships.
At the Jaffas, he has added another premiership and last year's grand final victory to that record. And the 37-year-old is keen for more this season and beyond.
"When I came over, I thought I had three good years left in me," Piddington said. "I thought I would be mentally still in the game and physically strong enough, but now that it's here, I'm thinking I've got plenty more to give. The body's not breaking down and the mind is strong.
"I haven't spoken to the club yet but I feel after 400 games, I've got plenty I can pass on to some of the other guys, especially at the Jaffas now being in that change-over period with some youth coming through.
"I've enjoyed that responsibility of guiding them on what it means to be a local player.
"I think a lot of guys have big aspirations to go on and play in the A-league and things like that, but I try to encourage them that if that doesn't eventuate, there's nothing wrong with being a really solid player locally in the NPL. You can have a great career and make a lot of friendships, and value things a little bit differently."
He said the friendships made through the game had come into focus more as he pushed towards his goal of 400 games.
"Just reflecting on it, you can pick many games out that are important or good memories, but the one thing it comes back to is the people you get to share it with," he said.
"For me, that's been the most enjoyable part. I've made some great friendships through all those games."
The Jaffas rose from sixth to third after an 8-0 win over Lake Macquarie last week in round 17 as the race for the premiership and top-five finals intensifies.
With seven points separating first and sixth, and the Jaffas sitting on 31 points with Edgeworth and Weston, Piddington said his team could not afford to look beyond 10th-placed Adamstown.
"Looking at the table, it's probably as tight as it's ever been at the top," he said.
"As a spectator, it's obviously super exciting, but as a player, you've got to just take it one game at a time, with everyone beating everyone, you can't get too weighed down on what ifs."
