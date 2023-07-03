Cooks Hill attack catching fire late in NPL season

Cooks Hill coach Chris Zoricich is just as pleased with his side's style of play as he is with their results over the past two weeks.
The ninth-placed team upset leaders Charlestown 4-0 on Saturday, after denting Olympic's finals hopes a week earlier 2-0.
The wins lifted Cooks Hill to 19 points, 12 off the top five, with a game in hand against Adamstown. And while he's realistic about his side's finals hopes with only five rounds left, Zoricich was thrilled with their play as they build for 2024.
"I couldn't be happier with the performance, especially backing up from last week," Zoricich said. "I guess it proves that wasn't a fluke.
"We're realistic about where we are, but it shows we're doing the right things and the pleasing thing for me is we're playing in the right way. We're not parking the bus, counter-attacking and getting lucky. We're trying to play and create chances."
Charlestown lost Callum Bower and Nigel Boogaard to red cards in the 60th and 64th minute but Cooks Hill were already 3-0 ahead. Azzurri are sending the Bower straight red, for an off-the-ball incident at a corner, to the Obvious Error Panel.
Joel Clissold and former defender Carter Smith scored twice.
"I put him on up top last week because he said he played there years ago, and just with his pace, height and strength, we thought he could give us something different," he said of Carter.
"He scored so we said, go start today up front and give them a bit of a nightmare, and he did."
"I was really pleased," Zoricich added.
"I think it was a big performance from the boys, obviously against a very good side.
"We dominated them first half and they didn't really have too many answers. In past games we haven't really capitalised on the dominance we've had, but we did and got two goals up.
"Then we weathered the storm at the start of the second which we knew was coming. We killed it off then they imploded, which helped.
"It was really pleasing and I'm pleased for the boys because they are putting in so much effort and we hadn't probably got the rewards in some other games we deserved."
