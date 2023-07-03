Woman found unresponsive with serious injuries in Ourimbah unit

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after she was found injured and unresponsive in a Central Coast unit on Monday morning.
Officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District were called to the home on Walmsley Road at Ourimbah at about 10.20am on July 3 after a concern for welfare report.
There they found a woman unresponsive and with serious injuries, police said in a statement.
She was air-lifted to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.
Police established a crime scene and are investigating how the woman was hurt.
A 48-year-old man - an occupant of the home where the woman was found - was taken to Wyong Police Station where he was helping police with their inquiries.
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
