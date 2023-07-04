Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Looming consequences of the inadequate decision-making process regarding alcohol regulation in the city

By Tony Brown
July 5 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Brown says the government is putting industry profits ahead of public and emergency worker safety. Picture by Shutterstock
Dr Brown says the government is putting industry profits ahead of public and emergency worker safety. Picture by Shutterstock

A reconstituted Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority's (ILGA) removal of Newcastle's key alcohol harm controls on July 1, 2023, puts Newcastle on the precipice of sliding back into a lawless nightmare dominated by alcohol-fuelled violence, unlimited closing times, excessive noise and undue disturbances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.