Joan & The Giants, The Tryouts - Hamilton Station Hotel
Piper Butcher & The Warning, with Tommy Guns - Lizotte's
Fastlove: A Tribute to George Michael - Civic Theatre
Belle Haven, Those Who Dream, Vilify, Resident - Hamilton Station Hotel band room
Me Local Member Of Parliament, Trashed Again, Onyro - Hamilton Station Hotel front bar
Shane Nicholson - Qirkz In The Hunter
Diesel, with James Bennett - Lizotte's
Human Noise - Stag & Hunter Hotel
The Appointments, with ChaiChester - Rogue Scholar
Deadshowws, with Radicals, Major Arcada - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Diesel, with Melody Moko - Lizotte's
The Ten Tenors - Civic Theatre
Brandon Duff, with Camino Gold, Lost Plaza - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Jesse Morrison - Oriental Hotel
Evocatus, The Plague, Plague Dweller, Telurian - Hamilton Station Hotel
Lass Bash XVIII with Lisa May, Mark N, DJ Macaroni - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Victor Valdes - Qirkz In The Hunter
Katy Steele, with Ben Ruse - Lizotte's
Jack Biilmann & The Black Tide, with Piper Butcher - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Charli Lucas - Hamilton Station Hotel
Joe McManus - Qirkz In The Hunter
Julia Morris - Civic Theatre
