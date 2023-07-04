Jackson Baker, Morgan Cibilic clear first hurdle at Ballito Pro

Merewether clubmates Morgan Cibilic and Jackson Baker overcame their opening hurdle at the Ballito Pro in contrasting style on Monday night (AEST).
Cibilic (13.17) led the way through his round of 64 men's heat against Lucca Mesinas (12.83), Ketut Agus (10.87) and Jordan Lawler (7.9) after opening with scores of 6.0 and 4.67 from on-wave frontside attacks.
After two misses, the former world No.5 went further ahead with a 7.17 as his rivals took to the air chasing the other place on offer in the round of 32, where Cibilic meets Kade Matson, Carlos Munoz and Mateus Herdy.
Cibilic was 10th, just inside the qualification line, on the second-tier Challenger Series after two of six events in his campaign for a Championship Tour return in 2024.
"I was just going to stick to my guns and try to pick up a couple of good waves and do some big turns," Cibilic said. "The wind's making it pretty tricky to do the turns you want, there's a fair bit of bump on the face, but it's fun and I'm stoked we've got waves."
Baker had a tougher time in his first hit-out, scraping through with second place in a scrambling finish.
In smaller waves in the final heat of day two, Baker was third and needed a 5.71 when he put in two big hits with two minutes left. He gained a 5.8 for a 11.13 total to get through alongside France's Marco Mignot (11.46). Billy Stairmand (11.03) and Lucas Silveira (7.67) exited. Baker is sixth on the CS.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
