Jackson Baker, Morgan Cibilic clear first hurdle at Ballito Pro

Updated July 4 2023 - 11:01am, first published 10:00am
Jackson Baker in his round of 64 heat at the Ballito Pro at Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa. Picture by Pierre Tostee, World Surf League
Jackson Baker in his round of 64 heat at the Ballito Pro at Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa. Picture by Pierre Tostee, World Surf League

Merewether clubmates Morgan Cibilic and Jackson Baker overcame their opening hurdle at the Ballito Pro in contrasting style on Monday night (AEST).

Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

