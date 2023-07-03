Newcastle Herald
lawn Bowls: Raymond Terrace Jets reign supreme with state pennants double

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated July 4 2023 - 11:01am, first published 5:00am
Raymond Terrace Jets reign supreme with state pennants double
Raymond Terrace Jets reign supreme with state pennants double

The Raymond Terrace Jets have again proved they are the benchmark of the Newcastle clubs after they claimed State Pennant titles in the top two grades last weekend.

