Raymond Terrace Jets reign supreme with state pennants double

The Raymond Terrace Jets have again proved they are the benchmark of the Newcastle clubs after they claimed State Pennant titles in the top two grades last weekend.
In the Grade One Pennant contested at Forster, the Jets defeated Soldiers Point 54-48 in a closely fought final where two of the three rinks were drawn.
The Jets rink of Shaun Richards, Ian Lean, Shannon Gittoes and Matt Baus drew 14-all with Matt Johnstone, Bill Ahoy, Terry Antram and Nick Cahill.
In rink two, Tim Twining, Brendon Stokes, Jason Stokes and Lee Schraner finished level at 20-all with Adam Chaffey, Paul Russell, Warren Shipley and Cohan Litfin.
The deciding rink went to the Jets, with Josh Bell, Michael Smith, Lennon Scott and Aron Sherriff winning 20-14 over Daniel Clarke, Gavin Kelly, Adam Gleeson and Michael Beesley.
Raymond Terrace had finished second in their section before defeating Nelson Bay 60-32 in the quarter final and Cabramatta 57-55 in the semi.
Soldiers Point also finished second in their section before a 57-47 win over Engadine in the quarters and 63-36 over Taren Point in the semis.
This was the first season that the Newcastle Grade one clubs decided to delay the start of their competition allowing access to marque players - Sydney clubs had done this for a number of years - which paid dividends with both strong crowds and even stronger performances on the green.
Raymond Terrace also claimed the Grade Two state final with a dominant 75-47 win over Mudgee in the final at Ballina.
Scott Bourne, Scott Beagan, David Burgess and Lachlan Freeman won 25-8, Stuart Dorahy, Gregory Frost Jarrod Bent and Sean Cairns won 27-23 and Marc Bert Rod Lawton Kate Matthews and Shane Evans were also too good 23-16.
The results of the other Zone Two clubs competing last week were, in Grade One, Nelson Bay defeated by the Jets in the quarter-final. East Maitland had a 54-51 quarter-final loss to Cabramatta.
In Grade Three, Teralba were edged out of second place in the section by margin. In Grade Four Raymond Terrace finished third, winning one of their three matches. Grade Five had Cardiff finishing fourth, winning one from three, while East Maitland qualified second in their section before a 60-49 loss to eventual winners South Tamworth. In Grade six and in Grade Seven East Maitland finished fourth with one win.
** A number of Newcastle players will head to Cabramatta from tomorrow to trial for State positions for matches against Queensland and Victoria.
Matt Baus, Daniel Hill, Lee Schraner, Genevieve Delves, Natasha Van Eldik, Bill Ahoy, Michael Beesley, Kim Jaques, Jack Littlewood, Bety Herbertson, Sharon McReynolds, Lynne Thompson, Connor Freeman, Lachlan Freeman, Caleb McDermott, Brendan Stokes, Kate Mathews, Zoe Nicholls, Terry Antram, Jamie Minter, Warren Shipley, Jason Stokes, Leisa Burton and Kerry Malligan will all be trying to put their best bowls forward in front of the state selectors.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
