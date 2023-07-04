Newcastle Herald
Cecil Patrick Kenney is on trial over the death of a toddler in Singleton in 2005

Updated July 4 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:00pm
Singleton Hospital, where a 21-month-old boy was pronounced dead on March 19, 2005.
THE jury in the trial of Cecil Patrick Kennedy, who is accused of killing a toddler at Singleton more than 17 years ago, has been told it will run for up to eight weeks.

