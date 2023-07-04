THE jury in the trial of Cecil Patrick Kennedy, who is accused of killing a toddler at Singleton more than 17 years ago, has been told it will run for up to eight weeks.
Mr Kennedy, aged 51, was arraigned in the District Court in Sydney this morning where he pleaded not guilty to manslaughter over the alleged unlawful killing of a child, who cannot be named, on March 19, 2005, at Singleton.
On that day, the child was with his mother and older sister at a unit where Mr Kennedy lived, the jury panel was told. Just before 5pm the toddler's mum left the unit, and when she returned an hour or so later, Mr Kennedy told her something was wrong with her 21-month-old son.
She followed Mr Kennedy into a bedroom and saw her son lying naked on the bed.
Mr Kennedy stepped forward and tried to breathe into his mouth. The child's mother took over, but stopped when she realised didn't know what she was doing.
She then picked him up and ran across the road to the hospital, but he couldn't be revived.
Traces of anti-depressants were found in a blood sample later taken from the toddler, medication which police later found in Mr Kennedy's wardrobe and which were prescribed for him.
Mr Kennedy said the child had wet through his nappy and so he put him in the bath, then left the room briefly. When he returned the child was face down in the bath.
A list of more than 30 potential witnesses was read out to the jury panel.
The trial continues.
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
