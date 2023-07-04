Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

University of Newcastle study, funded by Asthma Australia, to examine 'smart inhalers'

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
July 5 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smart inhalers for asthma are being tested in a University of Newcastle study.
Smart inhalers for asthma are being tested in a University of Newcastle study.

A $400,000 University of Newcastle study will examine the effectiveness and affordability of "smart inhalers" for children aged five to nine with asthma.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.