A $400,000 University of Newcastle study will examine the effectiveness and affordability of "smart inhalers" for children aged five to nine with asthma.
The devices, also known as "digital inhalers", connect to a smartphone with Bluetooth.
Children with asthma will be recruited into the pilot study from John Hunter Children's Hospital. Asthma Australia is funding it.
A phone app will record the use of asthma inhalers, known as "preventers and relievers", such as dosage and the time when the medication is taken.
This information is made available for the child, parent and GP to review.
The devices can send reminders to take medication and warn of risks and triggers such as air pollution, thunderstorms and pollen.
The smart devices attach to prescribed inhalers. Use of them in Australia is low, along with availability.
The device being tested in the study costs $120 and lasts about 12 months. Its cost-effectiveness will be part of the study.
Dr Megan Freund, a health behaviour researcher, said "keeping children's asthma under control is important for their quality of life".
Asthma can lead to school absences and not participating in sport.
"If it gets out of control, it can lead to depression," she said.
"The evidence suggests to keep your asthma under control for kids, you need about 80 per cent compliance with your prescription."
Data shows many affected children don't adhere to this.
Those who don't take their prescribed inhalers can suffer asthma exacerbations, hospitalisations and emergency department presentations.
"I had a child with asthma when he was younger and, when it did exacerbate, it was really scary," Dr Freund said.
She hoped that smart inhalers would prevent those "frightening experiences".
So far, parents have responded to the study with optimism, given that remembering to take medicine can be a problem.
"That's particularly so for kids because it's down to the parents to help them remember as well," she said.
"Anything that can hopefully increase adherence with a GP prescription for asthma medication is much better."
Dr Freund will work on the study with lead researcher, Professor Joerg Mattes, who works at John Hunter Hospital and has expertise in asthma, allergies and respiratory infections.
