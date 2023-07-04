Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Northern NSW Football commit to new five-tier men's pyramid

By Craig Kerry
July 4 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Players from clubs across the five tiers of Northern NSW football, Joel Magnee (Mayfield United), Jesse Hubbard (Bolwarra Lorn Juniors), Bryce Russell (Barnsley), Nikolai Topor-Stanley (Lambton Jaffas) and Corey Fletcher (South Cardiff). Picture by Peter Lorimer
Players from clubs across the five tiers of Northern NSW football, Joel Magnee (Mayfield United), Jesse Hubbard (Bolwarra Lorn Juniors), Bryce Russell (Barnsley), Nikolai Topor-Stanley (Lambton Jaffas) and Corey Fletcher (South Cardiff). Picture by Peter Lorimer

Northern NSW Football chief Peter Haynes says a cut in requirements on NPL clubs nationally will help the region transition to a linked five-tier men's system for promotion-relegation from next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.