Third man charged over alleged hostages held at Swan Bay

Detectives have charged another man over his alleged role in a kidnapping in Sydney, during which the captors allegedly took their hostages to be held at Port Stephens.
Police said two men wearing balaclavas allegedly forced a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman into a vehicle on Court Road at Fairfield at about 11.40am on January 18.
The pair was taken to Swan Bay, where they escaped captivity in the early hours of January 20.
They called a family member, who contacted police.
The man and woman were taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment - the man's finger had been severed during the ordeal.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad have been investigating the alleged kidnapping, forming Strike Force Bultje to conduct inquiries.
They charged two men in April - they remain before the courts.
Police said in a statement on Tuesday detectives arrested a third man, 25, at Silverwater jail on Monday morning (July 3) and charged him with two counts of being an accessory before the fact of kidnapping occasioning actual bodily harm, participating in a criminal group and concealing a serious indictable offence.
Investigations under Strike Force Bultje continue.
