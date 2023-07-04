Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Bureau of Meteorology working to fix broken rain radar in Newcastle

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 4 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The start of the week has brought wet conditions to Newcastle. Picture by Peter Lorimer
The start of the week has brought wet conditions to Newcastle. Picture by Peter Lorimer

SPECIALIST technicians are working on fixing Newcastle's rain radar system after it suffered a glitch and shut down four days ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.