THE Newcastle Jets hope to attract more families to home games and have made Saturday afternoons their preferred timeslot for the 2023-24 A-League season.
All 12 home games will be played at McDonald Jones Stadium after a resolution between Venues NSW and the Jets regarding the impacts of a supercross event being staged at the venue on November 11.
The Jets were in danger of being forced out of the stadium for up to two months to allow for maintenance of the playing surface following the supercross which requires the construction of a 6000 tonne dirt track.
However, Venues NSW have agreed to bring in ready-to-play turf to repair any damage.
The entire ground had to be re-turfed after the same event last year. The A-League breaks for a FIFA window from November 13-21, providing two weeks for repairs.
"It is good to have some certainty now around the fact that we will be at McDonald Jones Stadium," Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said.
"The stadium has committed to put down ready to play turf. In theory, you are able to play three days after it is put down. That allows us to lock in our home games."
The 2023-24 A-League season draw is expected to be released at the end of the month.
"The club will be focused on attracting families, in particular kids, to the games," Mattiske said.
"We will continue with our kids-go-free promotions and are looking for games to be played at times appropriate for families. The 5pm timeslot, particularly on Saturday, is something we are requesting, but we are also looking to avoid the real heat of summer."
The Jets have also requested that fierce rivals and defending champions Central Coast are among the teams they play three times.
"It will be our turn to have two games at home against the Mariners," Mattiske said. "We are looking forward to reigniting that rivalry."
The Jets had average crowds of just over 6,100 at home games last season. Club memberships for 2023-24 went on sale this week and Mattiske is hoping for a significant increase in the supporter base.
New coach Rob Stanton has been at the controls for a week.
His first competitive game in charge is less than two weeks away against Melbourne Victory in an Australia Cup qualifier in Darwin on July 17.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
