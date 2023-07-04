Major road resurfacing will improve traffic and increase patronage for Newcastle businesses, council says.
A $300,000 refurbishment of Beaumont Street between Donald and Denison streets marks more than $14.7million of Newcastle City Council expenditure on road improvement across the year.
Deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen said the suite of works, including at Croudace Street in Elermore Vale and Maryland Drive in Maryland, were part of "high-quality investment" across the city.
"Roads really are the bread and butter of local government," Cr Clausen said.
"We continue to balance infrastructure renewal with revitalisation projects to meet our community's expectations.
"This comes with sustained growth [in the city]," he said.
For Hamilton Business Improvement Association (BIA), the Beaumont Street upgrades are welcome.
BIA chair Reece Hignall said the council had "worked with" small business to compete works at quiet times of the evening.
He hoped the upgrade would increase patronage in Hamilton.
"We are local small businesses and small-owned operators," Mr Hignall said. "When local council realises that and works with us to help our infrastructure, that's really great."
The council will invest $7.2 million into road rehabilitation, with another $7.5 million spent on road resurfacing over the next 12 months.
Works will include Hope Street in Wallsend, Lambton Road in New Lambton, Memorial Drive in The Hill and Fern Street in Islington.
Mr Clausen said the approach was "proactive" and aimed to fix minor damaged before road conditions deteriorated.
"We receive feedback that comes directly from residents," he said. "Our team [assesses] the condition of roads right across the city."
Cr Clausen said the Council was continuing to work on fixing potholes, which community members can report on the 'My Local Services' app or by calling council.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.