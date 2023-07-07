Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, The Station, Newcastle.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, 532 Wine Country Drive, Lovedale.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale. Thomas the Tank ride, 10am to 1pm.
Medowie Markets 8am to noon, Bull n Bush Hotel grounds, Medowie.
Brick and Rolling Pin Competition Stroud Showground. 10am annual street parade along the main street of Stroud to the showground. Brick, rolling pin and rubber chicken throwing competition, a sand sculpting display, baby animal petting zoo, free face painting, a quilt display, post splitting, wood chopping and a car display plus market and food stalls.
Newcastle Winter Fun Fest 11am to 9pm, Nobby's Beach Reserve. Ice skating, rides, entertainment and more. Also on Sunday.
Book and CD Fair 10am to 5pm, St John's Primary School Church Hall, 69 Dixon Street, Lambton. Also 10am to 4pm on Sunday. Fundraiser for Westpac Helicopter Service.
Raffia Weaving Workshop 1pm to 3pm, Playstate Curate 8 Union Street, Newcastle West.
Growing Home - Exhibition by Margot Broug Noon to 5pm, The Creator Incubator, Hamilton North.
Newcastle 1899 and Hexham-ish Model railway display at Newcastle Museum. Also on Sunday.
Community Pink Race Day Newcastle Showground. In support of the Hunter Breast Cancer Foundation.
Koori Knockout - 50 Years Lovett Gallery, Newcastle. In 1971 at the Clifton Hotel in Redfern, six young First Nations men created what is today the largest gathering of First Nations people in NSW, known as the Koori Knockout. More than 130 teams participate in the event across the long weekend in October every year. Also on Sunday.
YPT Presents Disney's Frozen JR 2pm and 6pm, Young People's Theatre, 26 Lindsay Street, Hamilton.
Disney's Finding Nemo Jr 2pm and 6pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle. A 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie Finding Nemo by Hunter Drama students.
Hamilton Night Noodle Markets 5pm to 9pm, James Street Plaza, Hamilton. Food stalls, music, entertainment and more.
Snow Time in the Garden 9.30am to 4.30pm, Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin.
Acting Masterclass with Anu Almagro 10am to 5pm, New Lambton Community Centre, 14 Alma Road, New Lambton. Tickets at trybooking.com. Also on Sunday.
Record - A film by Joanna Callaghan 5pm to 7pm, The Lock-Up, Newcastle. Tracing her journey from Australia to the UK, director Joanna Callaghan weaves together her own personal history with a wider story of colonisation, migration and the role of geography in identity. "In conversation" hosted by The Lock-Up director Dr Warwick Heywood.
Kids Winter Wonderland Disco 3pm to 6pm, Mayfield West Bowling Club. Free entry.
The TEN Tenors - Greatest Hits Live 2pm and 7pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Saturday Night Showcase @ Newcastle Comedy Club 7pm, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Jessica Gilbert's Spinster With Cats (Tales from my apartment) exhibition launch 6pm to 8pm, Blackstone Gallery.
Lake Macquarie City Council events: Boomerang Bags - Sew Sustainable, Toronto Library, 9.13am to 11.30am. An Introduction to Dungeons and Dragons, Wangi Library Creative Hub, 10am to noon.
Jess Hopcroft's Stories in Colour exhibition launch 2pm to 4pm, Mitch Revs Gallery, Newcastle.
Faboriginal Follies 7.30pm to 9.30pm, Bernie's Bar, Newcastle West. Burlesque, drag, illusion, aerials, sideshow, belly dance, hoops and more.
Made + Found Market 10am to 2pm, Webb Park, Redhead.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Pelican Foreshore Markets School Holiday Extravaganza 10am to 3pm, Lakeview Parade, Pelican.
JD's World of Magic Noon to 2pm, Shoal Bay Country Club. Free entry.
Kids' Disco 4pm to 6pm, Edgeworth Tavern. With special guest Ruby the Clown.
Miss Porter's House Museum Open Day 1pm to 4pm, 434 King Street, Newcastle. Display: Hidden Treasures.
NAIDOC Week Celebration 10am, Hunter Region Botanic Gardens, Heatherbrae. Learn some local Aboriginal stories and dances, join a guided walk on the Gundabooka trail with Uncle Kevin, taste bush foods, book a ticket to the coolamon-making workshop.
NAIDOC Event 1pm to 6pm, Playstate Curate, 8 Union Street, Newcastle. Playstate Curate is collaborating with Jams Karaoke Bar for a celebration of all First Nations people in the art and music industry. Loren Ryan and Jacob Ridgeway will perform, plus live painting by local Indigenous artists, a community mural and storytelling.
Grossmann House Museum 10.30am to 3pm, 71-73 Church Street, Maitland.
Raymond Terrace Winter Markets Noon to 8pm, Lakeside Sports Complex, Raymond Terrace.
Julia Morris - 75 Years in the Business 8pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
