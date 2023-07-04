A BEACHSIDE community is "furious" and "heartbroken" by what they say is a lack of consultation about their concerns relating to the Hunter offshore wind zone.
About 30 people met with Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy Ted O'Brien in Norah Head on Tuesday to air their concerns.
Small business owner and founding member of Love the Coast Kate Keys said most people in the local community only became aware the consultation period for the zone was open days before it closed.
She said a community-run survey of almost every home in the small Norah Head community was undertaken.
"The majority had no idea of the project, let alone the rest of the Central Coast community," Ms Keys said.
Members of the community have been pushing for the consultation period to be reopened, and have questions about potential environmental and economic impacts.
Ms Keys said she felt "furious" and "heartbroken" that the community wasn't being listened to.
"We aren't climate change deniers ... we understand it's a real thing but we feel like we are being sacrificed and rushed into something without the proper community consultation or independent environmental impact studies," she said.
Mr O'Brien said the community had raised "fair and reasonable" concerns and questions about the proposed Hunter Offshore Wind Project zone.
"Local communities are on the frontline when it comes to our energy transition," he said.
"It's important for me to hear that so I can do whatever I can to ensure that their voice is heard in Canberra, where they feel like right now, it's not being heard.
"Unless you have a social licence, then Australians will ultimately fold their arms and say they're not going to cop it."
Mr O'Brien said the renewable energy project was all about striking the right balance, and that couldn't happen if communities didn't feel as if they had been consulted.
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen launched the three-month consultation period for the project in Newcastle in late February.
The proposed 2810 square kilometre area extends from Port Stephens in the north to Norah Head in the south.
While some parts of the zone are up to 50 kilometres from the coast, the southern edge of the zone is only 10 kilometres.
Mr Bowen said recently that we would take time to read all of the submissions before formally declaring the zone in coming months. An announcement regarding successful proponents will follow.
Energy Estate's proposed Hunter Coast Offshore Wind Project would be located at the southern end of the proposed zone.
Mr Bowen's office was contacted for comment.
