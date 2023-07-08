Afterwards he told me more about what he does - "edutaining" people. He said it's important to correct people's knowledge about Hawaii, so many people just know the Disney films. He casually mentioned to me that the US military held the native Hawaiians at gunpoint, and that's how Hawaii first became a US territory and eventually became the 50th US state in 1959. That's the short version, one I don't ever remember learning about in school.