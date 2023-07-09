It's a new era of self-promotion, where the rules of engagement have truly changed.
The winners are those individuals willing to step up and tell their own stories.
Newcastle professional publicist Rachel Reva has been empowering women specifically to do just that for a while now, through a program offered by her own company, Life On Her Terms Media.
"My heart is basically for women, helping them get visible," Reva says. "The whole idea behind it; I started noticing women have trouble being visible, so I started coaching, consulting, and I recently created a course, it's called Publicise Yourself Academy, and the idea is it helps to learn media coverage in 10 minutes a day, no matter what your industry is.
There is a real fear factor when it comes to engaging with the media. If you don't like what you're seeing, change it.- Rachel Reva
"The idea is to help as many women as possible, so it can help women in business, emerging female leaders - I want girls at school to learn this, because as you know, if you know how to engage with a journalist, if you learn how to pitch to media, you get to change the media narrative and you get your stories out there."
Reva's own journey to a career in communications has been engaging. Born in the state of Georgia in the US, Reva's widowed mum moved to Australia with her three daughters to marry an Australian man. She's a graduate of the University of Newcastle, with experience as a publicist for SBS, ABC and the BBC.
Reva is also a wife and mum, with a four-year-old son. She has a weekly commentary on RHEMA-FM, Coffee and Faith.
"I think media quality starts with equipping people how to deal with it, how to engage with it," she says. "There is a real fear factor when it comes to engaging with the media. If you don't like what you're seeing, change it."
Reva offers an online membership to Publicise Yourself Academy aimed directly at women. The academy offers 22 video learning modules - including how to connect with a journalist, how to find your story angle, how to connect with people on LinkedIn, how to write a post - plus personal follow-up and a closed Facebook group to talk through issues with.
"Whether you are a young entrepreneur, or a career woman who wants to do LinkedIn posts, the idea is that women need help to get visible, and they need to do it in a way that feels authentic to them, in a supportive environment," Reva says.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He writes about culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
