The Lakeside Netball Association's girls 14s rep team took home second place in the NSW Championship division at the HART junior state titles in Camden last weekend.
The team won 16 matches and lost three, finishing as runners-up to Sutherland, who only beat them by two points in their head-to-head match.
The team members were Emma McCallum (captain), Phoebe Pilgrim (vice captain), Layla Kellar Bridgart, Eliza Brown, India Cesta, Bridgette Mahony, Lily Rathbone, Bridie Richards, Jade Stringer, and Kira-Lee Van Der Mast.
The coaches were Kim Stansfield and Mel Harmey and team manager was Susan Guest.
Also In the 14s championship division, Wyong finished seventh, Newcastle was 12th and Gosford 19th out of 20 teams.
In the U12s championship division, Charlestown finished fourth, Lakeside sixth and Newcastle was 20th.
In the U12s division two, Maitland took first place, going undefeated with 16 wins and no losses. Cessnock was eighth in the division.
In the U12s division three, Kurri Kurri was sixth and Singleton 17th.
In the U12s division four, Nelson Bay won first place, Scone was second, Port Stephens fourth, and Muswellbrook 11th.
In the U13s championship division, Newcastle finished eighth and Charlestown was 13th.
In the U13s division two, Maitland was second and Lakeside was seventh.
In the U13s division three, Kurri Kurri was first (undefeated with 17 wins and no losses), Singleton was fifth and Cessnock finished 10th.
In the U13s division four, Nelson Bay was fifth, Port Stephens was 10th, and Scone finished 12th.
In the U14 division two, Callaghan took third and Maitland fourth, followed by Charlestown in 10th and Westlakes in 15th.
In the U14 division three, Cessnock was sixth, Kurri Kurri was seventh, and Singleton 14th.
In the U14 division four, Port Stephens placed third, Quirindi took fourth, Scone was fifth, and Nelson Bay was sixth.
In the 14 Boys, Hunter Boys finished second of seven teams.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He writes about culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
