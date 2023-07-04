Newcastle Herald
Lakeside netball team nails second in NSW 14s championship division titles

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated July 4 2023 - 7:57pm, first published 7:12pm
Lakeside U14 championship division team defenders matching up against Penrith in a game Lakeside won 26-14 at the NSW titles in Camden on the weekend. Picture by Jim Kellar
The Lakeside Netball Association's girls 14s rep team took home second place in the NSW Championship division at the HART junior state titles in Camden last weekend.

