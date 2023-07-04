Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Lake Macquarie tops list in record year for Marine Rescue NSW calls for help on water

Updated July 5 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 7:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There was a record number of rescue calls to Marine Rescue NSW in 2022/23. Picture supplied
There was a record number of rescue calls to Marine Rescue NSW in 2022/23. Picture supplied

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers completed a record number of rescues in the 2022/23 financial year, with Lake Macquarie far outstripping the state's other regions in terms of calls for help.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.