A WOY WOY man is among four people arrested over the alleged importation of more than 230 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in an industrial-sized pulley.
Three men and one boy were arrested on Saturday in the Sydney suburb of Wetherill Park after they allegedly attempted to access the substance placed in the pulley sent from China.
The industrial-sized pulley was sent to Sydney and arrived on April 29 where it was delivered to a business on Friday.
The Australian Federal Police executed a search warrant and arrested a Glenmore Park man, 35, a Woy Woy man, 23, a Saint Hubert's Island man, 21 and Penrith boy, 17.
Police also seized a number of power tools used to cut into the pulley and a number of mobile phones.
IN THE NEWS:
Police will allege the four people arrested are part of a criminal syndicate and played an integral part in attempting to access the large amount of methamphetamine.
The four have been charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, contrary to section 307.5 of the Criminal Code Act 1995.
Commander John Tanti said the AFP remained dedicated to targeting illicit drug importations.
"Had these drugs reached our communities, countless lives would have been impacted - inflicting a high social cost through crime, including the loss of life, increased healthcare and justice costs and loss of productivity," Commander Tanti said.
"Transnational organised crime does not respect borders but the AFP has repeatedly demonstrated it can thrive in a borderless environment to protect the Australian community."
The maximum penalty for these offences is life imprisonment.
The men were remanded in custody in reappear in Downing Centre Local Court on July 5.
The boy was granted conditional bail and will reappear in Downing Centre Local Court on July 6.
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.