Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woy Woy man one of four arrested over 233kg of meth imported inside industrial pulley

Updated July 5 2023 - 7:48am, first published 7:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The industrial-sized pulley was sent to Sydney and arrived on April 29 before it was delivered to a business on Friday. Picture supplied by AFP.
The industrial-sized pulley was sent to Sydney and arrived on April 29 before it was delivered to a business on Friday. Picture supplied by AFP.

A WOY WOY man is among four people arrested over the alleged importation of more than 230 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in an industrial-sized pulley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.