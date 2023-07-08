Dan Thomas is hosting a triple j Like A Version takeover of the beer garden at Customs House Hotel in Newcastle on July 15.
The countdown kicks off at noon.
On offer is the Thomas Wines Like A Version Braemore Semillon alongside the newly released original 2023 Thomas Wines Braemore Semillon as well as a couple of other sneaky wines from the Thomas Wines cellar.
Dan is the eldest son of three-time Hunter Valley Winemaker of the Year Andrew "Thommo" Thomas and an assistant winemaker at Thomas Wines.
When Dan joined Thommo in the family business just three vintages ago, they dabbled with the concept of making a "lo-fi" version of the label's prized Thomas Braemore Semillon, to see how it compared when traditional versus minimal wine-making techniques were applied.
And so began the Thomas Wines Like A Version Braemore Semillon story.
Each year Thommo gives Dan and a guest winemaker a simple brief: to produce a cover version of his classically styled Braemore Semillon.
It's an exploration into the world of minimal input, natural wines using grapes from one of the Hunter's most renowned semillon vineyards.
The Like A Version 2022 is a collaboration between Dan Thomas and winemaker Ollie Margan.
"For those of you who didn't love the previous vintage releases of Like a Version, I strongly suggest you revisit this one, as tasting this wine alongside our Braemore Semillon provides an absolutely compelling comparison," Thommo says.
"This wine has a brightness and vibrancy that was arguably lacking over the last two releases and is simply a more open and textural expression with a slightly gentler acid structure than our classically styled Braemore."
