Some of the Hunter's youngest are marking NAIDOC week by learning from elders and participating in traditional Indigenous activities at preschool.
Adamstown Community Early Learning and Preschool students are learning about smoking ceremonies and reading Aboriginal books in a yarning circle by the fire pit.
Centre director Kelly West said students benefitted from learning about Aboriginal history as early as possible.
The Newcastle service, which caters for children aged six weeks to six years, is recognising this year's NAIDOC theme, 'For Our Elders'.
"It is important to reflect on the essential role that our grandparents, elderly peoples and community members play in our lives and what wisdom they can share," Ms West said.
"This can be done in so many rich and powerful ways, such as engaging with Aboriginal elders within our communities and developing partnerships with nursing homes and elderly community groups," she said.
The children are also expressing what NAIDOC week means to them through art.
"While this is happening, we will have age-appropriate conversations with the children about the history of these practices," Ms West said.
They will also practice weaving as they reflect on their recent excursion to see the Cultural Resurgence exhibition at Newcastle Museum.
The celebrations come after the appointment of Tammy Mulligan as the preschool's Indigenous perspectives coordinator, seven years after she joined its ranks as Reconciliation Action Plan champion.
Ms Mulligan works with the children to better teach Indigenous history, including through a Connecting to Country program that involves NSW Parks and Wildlife rangers teaching children.
"The children learn to tread lightly and learn about Awabakal history, including bush tucker, grinding grooves and caves," Ms West said.
Adamstown Community Early Learning and Preschool's Indigenous teaching comes during a broader initiative by the NSW Government.
The First Steps Strategy, running from 2021-2025, helps Indigenous families with children aged from zero to five years to achieve the best educational outcomes. Goals centre on the child, kindship and learning.
The strategy is a roadmap to achieving the best educational outcomes for Aboriginal children aged
More than 3000 Aboriginal children and their families have already benefited from department-funded programs and initiatives guided by the strategy.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
