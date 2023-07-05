Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes July 6 2023

By Letters to the Editor
July 6 2023 - 4:30am
The world was stumped over England's call for 'the spirit of cricket'

"THERE are two teams out there, but only one is playing cricket" is Paul Kelly's reference to Bodyline. England could not win the contest of bat and ball so resorted to attacking the body. It is a tactic they have used in this Test series. Like the stumping of Jonny Bairstow, pictured, it's within the rules, but not really the spirit of the game.

Local News

