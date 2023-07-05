The world was stumped over England's call for 'the spirit of cricket'

IN her analysis of the drop in support for the "yes" campaign for the Voice ("When it comes to change, doubt is a strong restraint", Newcastle Herald 4/7) Karen Barlow makes the observation that the 'no' side "seeds ... dubious information" throughout mainstream and social media about what the Voice actually is. Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, the darling of the 'no' campaign and the go-to person for 'factual' information among many 'no' advocates on this page, recently said that "there are a number of reasons to oppose Labor's Voice ..." - which is disingenuous at best and a straight out lie at worst. Labor had nothing to do with creating the Voice concept; Indigenous Australians did that after being commissioned to do so in 2017 by Price's own party.

